OzMoMu and More Music Ahead

The annual Ozark Mountain Music Festival gets underway Thursday in Eureka Springs, and Friday and Saturday evenings offer plenty of live music opportunities.

This Weekend

Ozark Mountain Music Festival - Thurs. through Sun., tickets $10 - $55, lineup and more information at ozarkmountainmusicfestival.com

Friday



Jed Clampit at Core Public House (Emma Ave.) - 7 to 9 p.m.

American Lions at Black Apple Crossing - 8 to 10 p.m.

Jason Boland and the Stragglers at George's Majestic Lounge - doors at 8:30 p.m., music at 9:30 p.m., tickets $20

Saturday

