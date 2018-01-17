OzMoMu and More Music Ahead
The annual Ozark Mountain Music Festival gets underway Thursday in Eureka Springs, and Friday and Saturday evenings offer plenty of live music opportunities.
This Weekend
- Ozark Mountain Music Festival - Thurs. through Sun., tickets $10 - $55, lineup and more information at ozarkmountainmusicfestival.com
Friday
- Jed Clampit at Core Public House (Emma Ave.) - 7 to 9 p.m.
- American Lions at Black Apple Crossing - 8 to 10 p.m.
- Jason Boland and the Stragglers at George's Majestic Lounge - doors at 8:30 p.m., music at 9:30 p.m., tickets $20
Saturday
- Chris DeClerk at The Roost Lounge - 7 to 10 p.m.
- Sad Palomino, Ten High, mouton at Smoke and Barrel Tavern - 9 p.m.
- Will Gunselman at Bike Rack Brewing Company - 7 to 9 p.m., tickets $10 (seating limited to 50)
- America at the Gilloz Theatre (Springfield, Mo.) - doors at 6:30, music at 8 p.m., tickets $60 to $110