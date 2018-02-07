© 2022 KUAF
Survey Reveals Sexual Assault on U of A Fayetteville Campus Pervasive

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 7, 2018 at 11:54 AM CST
Kristen Jozkowski

Kristen Jozkowski, an Associate Professor of Public Health in the College of Education and Health Professions at the University of Arkansas, conducted an anonymous on-line survey last year to learn how many enrolled U of A students have experienced sexual assault. After sorting out false reports, Jozkowski discovered more than one-third of female students say they've been subjected to forced sexual contact on or near campus. She presented the survey results last month to the Arkansas Legislative Council Higher Education Subcommittee, which requested the data. The inquiry is being lead, in part, by State Rep. Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville, who plans to take measures.

Jacqueline Froelich
