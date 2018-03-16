State's First Cross-Laminated Timber Structure Rises in South Fayetteville

A massive five-story wooden building is under construction on Fayetteville's Hill Avenue. The structure will function as a high-density, climate controlled storage facility for University of Arkansas Libraries collections. The building's shell is made entirely of spruce cross-laminated timber panels. The mass timber technology, common in Europe, is gaining support in the United States. Roger Boskus, with Fayetteville-based Miller Boskus Lack Architects, provides a tour of the new storage facility.