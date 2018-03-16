© 2022 KUAF
State's First Cross-Laminated Timber Structure Rises in South Fayetteville

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published March 16, 2018 at 1:35 PM CDT
1 of 5
Fayetteville Architect Roger Boskus stands outside of the new University of Arkansas Libraries storage facility on Hill Avenue.
J. Froelich
2 of 5
Braced cross-laminated timber posts support the interior of the new storage facility.
J. Froelich
3 of 5
Workers install and secure cross-laminted timber panels using cranes and lifts.
J. Froelich
4 of 5
Workers unwrap prefabricated cross-laminated timber panels.
J. Froelich
5 of 5
The new UA Libraries storage facility under construction on Hill Avenue in South Fayetteville
J. Froelich

A massive five-story wooden building is under construction on Fayetteville's Hill Avenue. The structure will function as a high-density, climate controlled storage facility for University of Arkansas Libraries collections. The building's shell is made entirely of spruce cross-laminated timber panels. The mass timber technology, common in Europe, is gaining support in the United States. Roger Boskus, with Fayetteville-based Miller Boskus Lack Architects, provides a tour of the new storage facility.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
