State's First Cross-Laminated Timber Structure Rises in South Fayetteville
Fayetteville Architect Roger Boskus stands outside of the new University of Arkansas Libraries storage facility on Hill Avenue.
J. Froelich
Braced cross-laminated timber posts support the interior of the new storage facility.
J. Froelich
Workers install and secure cross-laminted timber panels using cranes and lifts.
J. Froelich
Workers unwrap prefabricated cross-laminated timber panels.
J. Froelich
The new UA Libraries storage facility under construction on Hill Avenue in South Fayetteville
J. Froelich
A massive five-story wooden building is under construction on Fayetteville's Hill Avenue. The structure will function as a high-density, climate controlled storage facility for University of Arkansas Libraries collections. The building's shell is made entirely of spruce cross-laminated timber panels. The mass timber technology, common in Europe, is gaining support in the United States. Roger Boskus, with Fayetteville-based Miller Boskus Lack Architects, provides a tour of the new storage facility.