Returning Artists Featured This Weekend
Another weekend full of live music opportunities is just ahead. Here is our weekly rundown.
Thursday, Jan. 10
- Melody Pond at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 11
- Hosty at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- Modeling, White Mansions, Tyler Tradewell at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8, 10 p.m.
- Jesse Dean at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Mindless Souls at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Crescent City Combo at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 12
- Randall Shreeve and the Devilles, Ashtyn Barbaree Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 9 p.m.
- Whoah Dakota, Dylan Earl at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $5, 10 p.m.
- Monk is King at Nomad's (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.
- Jovan Arellano at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Dawson Hollow at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 13
- Beer and Hymns: A Beatles Tribute at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 5 p.m.
- The Accidentals w/ Sean Michel at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - $30, 7 p.m.