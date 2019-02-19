© 2022 KUAF
Part 1: Fort Smith Humane Society Faces Pet Overcrowding & Budget Crunch

Published February 19, 2019 at 1:51 PM CST
The HOPE Humane Society in Fort Smith is currently home to more than 400 dogs and more than 100 cats.
The no-kill shelter has 280 kennels to house its dogs, but they have to make other accomodations to hold the rest of them.
The organization has had to resort to putting animals in crates in spare rooms throughout the shelter to fit them all.
Some of the animals have to live in hallways because there is no room for them anywhere else.
The kennels and cages are cleaned at least twice a day.
The animals are fed and watered twice a day and volunteers take the dogs out for 15-minute walks.
The HOPE Humane Society is the only animal shelter in Fort Smith. The no-kill shelter, which has a contract with the city, is at capacity with hundreds of dogs living in pop-up crates wherever they can be safely kept while animal control brings in more stray animals every day. Part one of this two-part story examines the overcrowding at the shelter as the Animal Services Advisory Board gets ready to present its pet licensing ordinance to the Fort Smith Board of Directors.

