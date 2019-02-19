Part 1: Fort Smith Humane Society Faces Pet Overcrowding & Budget Crunch
1 of 6
The HOPE Humane Society in Fort Smith is currently home to more than 400 dogs and more than 100 cats.
Z. Sitek
2 of 6
The no-kill shelter has 280 kennels to house its dogs, but they have to make other accomodations to hold the rest of them.
Z. Sitek
3 of 6
The organization has had to resort to putting animals in crates in spare rooms throughout the shelter to fit them all.
Z. Sitek
4 of 6
Some of the animals have to live in hallways because there is no room for them anywhere else.
Z. SITEK
5 of 6
The kennels and cages are cleaned at least twice a day.
Z. SITEK
6 of 6
The animals are fed and watered twice a day and volunteers take the dogs out for 15-minute walks.
Z. SITEK
The HOPE Humane Society is the only animal shelter in Fort Smith. The no-kill shelter, which has a contract with the city, is at capacity with hundreds of dogs living in pop-up crates wherever they can be safely kept while animal control brings in more stray animals every day. Part one of this two-part story examines the overcrowding at the shelter as the Animal Services Advisory Board gets ready to present its pet licensing ordinance to the Fort Smith Board of Directors.