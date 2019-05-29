Music Festival Season Begins
The first weekend of June offers a few music festivals in addition to a variety of grunge, folk, red dirt, and alt-country.
Thursday, May 30
- Monk is King, Jed Harrelson at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8, 9 p.m.
- Lavender Daughter, May the Peace of the Sea Be With You, Mindless Souls at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Dirty Red and the SoulShakers at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Anna Benson at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 8 p.m.
Friday, May 31
- Music on the Mulberry at Byrd's Adventure Center (Ozark) - $40 to $50, Friday and Saturday
- Rhythm and Blues Weekend at Basin Springs Park (Eureka Springs) - Friday 3 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m.
- Backwoods Music Festival at Mulberry Mountain (Ozark) - from $130 for Sunday GA up to $349 for Weekend VIP tickets, Friday 11 a.m. to Sunday 11:59 p.m.
- Brick Fields at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Route 358 at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Mudhawk at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- Musclegoose, Data Drums, Ten High, Groaners at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 10 p.m.
- Statehouse Electric at Dickson Street Pub (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Ripped Pigeon at Mojo's Pints and Pies (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Becky Adams at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Ryan Woodland at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Springdale) - 7 p.m.
- Will Saylor at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Patrick Sweany at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Kurt Hunter at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Tater, Mater & Squarsh at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Vanimal Kingdom at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Cody Canada and the Departed at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - POSTPONED UNTIL SEPT. 13
- The Crumbs at Core Pub (Fort Smith) - 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 1
- Brae Leni and the Blackout at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $5, 10 p.m.
- Prince's Birthday Party at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv, $20 day of, 9 p.m.
- The Hill Raisers at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Jon Dooly at Wright's Barbecue (Johnson) - 12 p.m.
- Lost Bridge Trio at Wright's Barbecue (Johnson) - 6 p.m.
- Vintage Pistol at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Yarn, The Vine Brothers at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - $12, $10 for members, free for youth under 18, 7 p.m.
- Cody Nielsen at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Jenna and the SoulShakers at Moonbroch Brewing Co. (Rogers) - 8:30 p.m.
- Earl and Them at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Jimmy Wayne Garrett at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Statehouse Electric at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Ben Miller Band at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10 adv, $15 day of, 9 p.m.
- House of Songs Songwriter Showcase at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - $10, 8 p.m.
Sunday, June 2
- The Vine Brothers at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- Smallpools, Royal Teeth at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Buffalo Gals at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 3 p.m.