© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Fort Smith Seeks New Partner for Animal Shelter Services

KUAF
Published June 12, 2019 at 1:07 PM CDT
HOPE3.JPG
Z. Sitek
/
KUAF
Dogs held in kennels at the HOPE Humane Society in February 2019.

Fort Smith City Administrator Carl Geffken wants to hear from organizations that are interested in providing animal sheltering and adoption services for the city after the City Board of Directors decided not to renew a contract with the HOPE Humane Society last month. Geffken has also been charged with devising an animal licensing ordinance, which proponents say other cities around the country have implemented to control their stray populations.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Fort Smith
Related Content