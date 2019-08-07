End of Summer is Near, But Not the End of Outdoor Music
The end of summer break is near, but not the end of summer music. Here are many of the live music opportunities happening this weekend.
Thursday, Aug. 8
- Judason Void, Elephantom, Couch Jackets at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Brian Martin at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Statehouse Electric at Mojo's (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Bryan Titus Trio at Gulley Park (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Koe Wetzel at JBGB (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- No Mas, Izuna, Plagueborn, Solid Ground, Leona at Nomad's Southtown (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
- Uncle Cletus and the Little Stinkers at Mickey Finn's (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at The Nines (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Stephen Chopek at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
- Shaun Munday at Growler USA (Rogers) - 8:30 p.m.
- Sammy Hill at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 9
- Sevendust at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv, $30 day of, 9 p.m.
- Dawn Cate Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Phlegms, Terminus, Cowards, Combat Drug, Low Spirits at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- The Odds at JJ's on Dickson (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m.
- The Velvet Crowns at Mojo's (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Amarugia Ridge Runners at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Sarah Loethen, Andrew McLaughlin at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9:30 p.m.
- Whispering Willows at Ozark Mountain Smokehouse (Fayetteville) - $15 at the door, 7 p.m.
- Dandelion Heart, Common Roots at Tiny Amp House (Fayetteville) - donations to the bands, 7 p.m.
- Dial Up at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 9 p.m.
- Stephen Chopek at The Nines (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Will Brand at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Party Line at Moonbroch Brewing Company (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Molly Adamson at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- >Jukebox, Mariachi Amistad De Arkansas, Arkansalsa & Papa Rap at Benton County Fair (Bentonville) - 8:30 p.m.
- Surco at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10, 9 p.m.
- Drifter's Mile at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Dominic B. Roy at Wanderoo Lodge (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- La Guerre, Mouton at The Aud (Eureka Springs) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 10
- Mouton, Jess Harp, The Chads at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- The Mixtapes at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 9 p.m.
- Nathan Perry at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- One for the Money at JJ's on Dickson (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m.
- Makin' Loaf, Traveling Squirrels at Nomad's Southtown (Fayetteville) - $7.00, 8 p.m.
- Odd Key Party at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Jamie Lou & the Hullabaloo at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Tater, Mater & Squarsh at Ramo d'Olivo (Bentonville) - 7:30 p.m.
- The Candid at The Nines (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Terra Nova Kings at Moonbroch Brewing Co. (Rogers) - 8:30 p.m.
- Jamie Wolfe & The Wranglers, Route 358, Morgan Squared at Benton County Fair (Bentonville) - 8:30 p.m.
- Out of the Blue at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 8 p.m.
- Of Sea and Stone at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Jenna and Friends at Wanderoo Lodge (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Brandon Butler Band at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 11
- Bobfest, a celebration of Smilin' Bob Lewis at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 donations at the door, 5 p.m.
- Beer and Hymns at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 5 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree, Phillip Cannon, Phillip Shepherd at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - 3 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 12
- Emily Rowland at JJ's on Dickson (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.