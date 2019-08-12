First Woman Appointed to the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission

Ann Marie Doramus, selected this summer by Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson to serve on the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, is angling to make outdoor recreation, along with hunting, fishing and conservation, an agency priority.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.