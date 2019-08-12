© 2022 KUAF
First Woman Appointed to the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 12, 2019 at 1:22 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Arkansas Game and Fish Commission
Ann Marie Doramus shakes hands with Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Ann Marie Doramus, selected this summer by Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson to serve on the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, is angling to make outdoor recreation, along with hunting, fishing and conservation, an agency priority.

