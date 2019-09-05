© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories
The New Classroom: A Special KUAF Reporting Series on Education During COVID-19
0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.

Ann Brown Memorial School Adopts Sudbury Method

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published September 5, 2019 at 1:28 PM CDT
Sudbury.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Kasey Estes holds her son Anzel, while his sister, Lula, student Ethan Ellzday, staff Rebecca Buchannan, student June Van Dine, and School Director Melissa Graham engineer LEGOs during a recent summer day camp.

The independent private Ann Brown Memorial School in south Fayetteville, which can accomodate up to 20 students aged five to 15, has become the first Sudbury school in Arkansas. Sudbury schools employ democratic decision-making where everyone, including the smallest children, vote on all aspects of school operations.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories FayettevilleEducation
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content