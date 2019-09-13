Thoughts on Country Music, Dignity, and Genre Stereotypes

The new Ken Burns documentary, Country Music, will begin airing Sunday evening on PBS stations around the country, including AETN. Last month, during this year's edition of the Fayetteville Roots Festival, two preview screenings of the series were held at Fayetteville Public Library. Following one of those screenings, we hosted a panel discussion featuring Darrell Scott, Rhiannon Giddens, and Kagey Parrish and Laura Wortman of the Honey Dewdrops. Here's a portion of that discussion.