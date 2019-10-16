Reflections in Black: Harold Cruse

Harold Cruse was born in Petersburg, Va. in 1916 and would become one of the most important Black historians of the 20th century. He served in the Army during World War II, and attended City College of New York for a short time. In 1967, he published The Crisis of the Negro Intellectual, a collection of essays that criticized Black and Jewish intellectuals of the time. The attention from the published work gained Cruse a teaching job and later a full professorship at the University of Michigan despite never earning a degree himself. In 1970, he founded the Afroamerican and African History department at the University of Michigan. This is his story.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
Reflections in Black is a weekly segment on Ozarks at Large, hosted by Raven Cook. Reflections in Black is dedicated to exploring the legacy of Black Americans, both in the United States and around the globe, by providing resources for understanding and hope for all people.