Australian Songwriter Sings Heartland-Inspired Country

Earlier this year, Australian country singer-songwriter Matt Ward released his new album titled Heartland, an album that would top the ARIA Country Music charts in Australia. Prior to the album's debut, Ward was in Northwest Arkansas to play a show with Arkansas native Bonnie Montgomery. While he was in the region, Ward came to the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to talk with us about the then upcoming release.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.