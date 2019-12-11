Buffalo Gals to Premiere "Pray the Gay Away"

Old-school country and folk duo Buffalo Gals, comprised of Melissa Carper and Rebecca Patek, who are based in Nashville, will premiere their new music video "Pray the Gay Away" at Main Stage in downtown Eureka Springs Dec. 14 from 7 to 10 p.m. Noted crochet-artist Gina Galina will also perform. Tickets are $10 and available online or at the door.
