Buffalo Gals to Premiere "Pray the Gay Away"

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published December 11, 2019 at 2:20 PM CST
Rebecca Patek and Melissa Carper tour the south and midwest performing as the Buffalo Gals.

Old-school country and folk duo Buffalo Gals, comprised of Melissa Carper and Rebecca Patek, who are based in Nashville, will premiere their new music video "Pray the Gay Away" at Main Stage in downtown Eureka Springs Dec. 14 from 7 to 10 p.m. Noted crochet-artist Gina Galina will also perform. Tickets are $10 and available online or at the door.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
