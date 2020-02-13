Fayetteville Drafting Short-Term Rental Ordinance

The short-term rental draft code is the culmination of six months of work by focus groups comprised of short-term rental and motel/hotel operators, neighbors and citizens, as well as several public meetings. The Fayetteville Planning Commission reviewed the draft document this week and plans a second review Feb. 24 at 5:30 p.m. in room 219 at Fayetteville City Hall. If approved the ordinance will go before City Council for consideration.