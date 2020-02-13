© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories
UofAlogo100.jpg
University of Arkansas

Fayetteville Drafting Short-Term Rental Ordinance

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 13, 2020 at 1:03 PM CST
fvlle_short_term.jpg
Courtesy
/
City of Fayetteville
The public is welcome to comment on the draft short-term rental ordinance on the City of Fayetteville's Speak Up web page.

The short-term rental draft code is the culmination of six months of work by focus groups comprised of short-term rental and motel/hotel operators, neighbors and citizens, as well as several public meetings. The Fayetteville Planning Commission reviewed the draft document this week and plans a second review Feb. 24 at 5:30 p.m. in room 219 at Fayetteville City Hall. If approved the ordinance will go before City Council for consideration.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Fayetteville
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content