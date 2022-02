Philadelphia-based comedian Krish Mohan says his new stand up show Politely Angry is meant to point out the ridiculous in divisive issues like race, religion and politics. He explains his socially-conscious brand of comedy ahead of his shows with Comedians NWA on Friday at 8:30 p.m. at Nomads in Fayetteville and Saturday at 8 p.m. at Black Apple Crossing in Springdale.