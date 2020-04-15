© 2022 KUAF
Bella Vista Paramedics Partner With Clinic to Expand Telehealth Services

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published April 15, 2020 at 12:58 PM CDT
Bella Vista Fire Department's community paramedics are partnering with the Northwest Medical Clinic at Sugar Creek to expand telehealth services in the city. While paramedics are not able to conduct COVID-19 test swabs at people's homes, they are available to assist with other medical needs. To initiate a visit from a community paramedic, patients should first call the clinic at (479) 306-7507 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
