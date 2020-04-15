Bella Vista Paramedics Partner With Clinic to Expand Telehealth Services

Bella Vista Fire Department's community paramedics are partnering with the Northwest Medical Clinic at Sugar Creek to expand telehealth services in the city. While paramedics are not able to conduct COVID-19 test swabs at people's homes, they are available to assist with other medical needs. To initiate a visit from a community paramedic, patients should first call the clinic at (479) 306-7507 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.