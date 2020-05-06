© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Reflections in Black: David Levering Lewis

By Timothy Dennis,
Raven Cook
Published May 6, 2020
Born in Little Rock, Ark. in May 1936, historian David Levering Lewis paved the way for in-depth considerations of figures such as W.E.B. Du Bois and African American men and women of the early 20th century. Despite having educators for parents, Lewis didn't learn to read until he was about six years old. After his father was as a witness in a NAACP case to ensure equal pay in the South, his family moved to Ohio. Lewis attended Fisk University where he learned from some of the pioneers of English, history and art. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1956, received his master's degree from Columbia University in 1959, and attained his doctorate from the London School of Economics and Political Science in 1962. Lewis served in the U.S. Army before becoming a professor at schools such as Howard, Cornell, Notre Dame, Harvard and the University of California at San Diego. In 1985, Lewis became the Martin Luther King, Jr. Professor of History at Rutgers University. He later accepted a professorship at New York University. Lewis has also won two Pulitzer prizes for his writing about the life of W.E.B. Du Bois.

Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
Reflections in Black is a weekly segment on Ozarks at Large, hosted by Raven Cook. Reflections in Black is dedicated to exploring the legacy of Black Americans, both in the United States and around the globe, by providing resources for understanding and hope for all people.
