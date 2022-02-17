A Chilly Weekend Ahead Offers Ample Music
The next week in musical offerings features opportunities to see live metal, jazz, pop and much more.
Thr. Feb 17
- Gary Allan at JJ's Live (Fayetteville) - start at $40, 7:30 p.m.
- Amy and Andy w/ Stanley Ray Hampton at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
- Geoff Tate at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20.00, 8:30 p.m.
Fri. Feb 18
- Jeff Horton Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Illuminati Hotties, Fenne Lily, Katy Kirby at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 9:30 p.m.
- The Odds at Mojo's East (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Big Dave and the Itty Bitty Big Band at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Sullivan Fortner Trio at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $33, 7:30 p.m.
- Randall Shreve at Black Aopple Crossing (Springdale) - 6 p.m.
- Sons of Misfortune at Shirley's Bar (Springdale) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Sierra Ferrell, Nick Shoulders, Bear and Sophia at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - $35.00, 6:30 p.m.
- Lilly B Moonflower Band, Chucky Waggs and the Company of Rags at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 10 p.m.
- 96 Miles at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Frank Foster, Dylan Earl at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $20, 8 p.m.
- Kid Kentucky at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $17 adv, $20 day of, 8 p.m.
Sat. Feb 19
- Caamp at JJ's Live (Fayetteville) - start at $32.50, 7:30 p.m.
- 1-Oz Jig, Rev. Pollard and the Family Holler, Monk is King at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Matteson Gregory at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Ted Hammig and the Campaign, Red Cassetes, Mildenhal at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- American Patchwork Quartet at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $33, 7:30 p.m.
- Black Mountain Fever at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Charlie Mellinger at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Danny Mullen at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Trent Fletcher Band, Avery Stinnett, Gannon Fremin & CCREV at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $7 adv, $10 day of, 8 p.m.
Sun. Feb 20
- Ted Hammig & the Campain at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 8 p.m.
Mon. Feb 21
- Vore, Deadbird, 90 Lb. Wrench, The Flipoff Pirates at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - Free with donations, 6:30 p.m.
Tue. Feb 22
- Circle of Thirds at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Nelly at JJ's Live (Fayetteville) - start at $60, 7:30 p.m.
- Josh Ward at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 8 p.m.