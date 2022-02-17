A Chilly Weekend Ahead Offers Ample Music

The next week in musical offerings features opportunities to see live metal, jazz, pop and much more.

Thr. Feb 17



Gary Allan at JJ's Live (Fayetteville) - start at $40, 7:30 p.m.

Amy and Andy w/ Stanley Ray Hampton at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.

Geoff Tate at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20.00, 8:30 p.m.

Fri. Feb 18

Sat. Feb 19

Sun. Feb 20

Ted Hammig & the Campain at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 8 p.m.

Mon. Feb 21

Vore, Deadbird, 90 Lb. Wrench, The Flipoff Pirates at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - Free with donations, 6:30 p.m.

Tue. Feb 22