© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

A Chilly Weekend Ahead Offers Ample Music

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published February 17, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST
Tunes -Grove.png

The next week in musical offerings features opportunities to see live metal, jazz, pop and much more.

Thr. Feb 17

Fri. Feb 18

Sat. Feb 19

Sun. Feb 20

Mon. Feb 21

Tue. Feb 22

  • Circle of Thirds at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
  • Nelly at JJ's Live (Fayetteville) - start at $60, 7:30 p.m.
  • Josh Ward at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 8 p.m.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Talking TunesMusic
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
See stories by Timothy Dennis