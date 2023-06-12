Episode 3: Celebrating the History and Evolution of Juneteenth with Dr. Danielle Williams

Dr. Danielle Williams, Assistant Vice Chancellor & Director of the Office of Equal Opportunity and Compliance and member of the NWA MLK Council, talks with Chris and Lindsey about the history, evolution, and meaning of Juneteenth, now a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in Texas at the end of the Civil War. University of Arkansas' 26th annual celebration of Juneteenth. Freedom Fest will take place at Shiloh Square in Springdale, June 17th from 1-9 p.m with musical performances by Bone Thugs N Harmony, the Ohio Players, Young Joc, the Funk Factory, and more. Freedom Fest is a family-friendly, free event.

Dr. Williams received a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics in 1998 and Master of Education with an emphasis in Vocational Education and Human Resource Development from the University of Arkansas in 2002. In May 2009, she received a Doctorate in Workforce Development Education at the University of Arkansas. She has been a certified Senior Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity Professional since June 2016 and a SHRM Certified Professional (SHRM-CP) since April 2018. She has over twenty (20) years of experience in the field of affirmative action, equal employment opportunity (EEO) and human resources.

Dr. Williams serves on several committees that promote equity, diversity, inclusion and community cohesion in the Northwest Arkansas area; some include sponsorship chair of the NWA Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Council and chair of the NWA Juneteenth Celebration. She also serves on the Board of Trustees at the Historic St. James Missionary Baptist Church and a member of the NWA Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. where she serves as the financial secretary.