Natural Election

A Constitutional Amendment about Constitutional Amendments

Published September 13, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
We begin the new season of Natural Election discussing Issue 2: 60% Supermajority Vote Requirement for Constitutional Amendments and Ballot Initiatives Measure.

Representative David Ray is a sponsor of Issue 2.
David Couch is an attorney in Arkansas and opposed to Issue 2.
Bonnie Miller is the president of League of Women Voters of Arkansas and campaign manager of Protect AR Constitution.

Here's how hard it is to get a citizen-initiated constitutional amendment in Arkansas.

Come hang out with us at Model Citizen in downtown Springdale September 18th.
Come to a live taping of Natural Election at the Pryor Center in downtown Fayetteville September 27th.

Natural Election Arkansas politicsElectionsArkansas Legislature