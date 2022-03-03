Monthly

KUAF presents The Lunch Hour, an intimate concert series, with music from local artists and lunch from local restaurants - all in the KUAF lobby and all on your lunch break! Inspired by NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts, this free concert series is a celebration of local artists and local businesses. Each month, you will get to learn about new music, meet new musicians, eat new food, hear from artists and businesses about building community AND learn about your public radio station.