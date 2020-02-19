Reflections in Black: John H Johnson

John H. Johnson was born in Arkansas City, Ark. on Janurary 19, 1918. During the Great Depression, the Johnson family moved to Chicago to pursue a higher education for John so that he could follow his dream of becoming a journalist. During his time in high school he became editor for the school's newspaper and yearbook. Johnson received a scholarship at the University of Chicago, and during his time in college, Johnson met Harry H. Pace, a man who offered Johnson a role as assitant editor at his newspaper. Eventually, Johnson out of college to work at the newspaper full-time. After several years working for Pace, Johnson eventually started his own publication: Negro Digest. With the support of Chicago's largest distributor, Johnson found himself with the ability to expand his production and open up another wildly sucessful publication, Ebony Magazine.