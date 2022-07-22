© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE
KUAF Page Image
Ozarks At Large

Paige Renée Berry Live in the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio

Published July 22, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT
prb-grove.png
Courtesy
/
Auburn Noel Photo
Paige Renée Berry

Paige Renée Berry performs live at KUAF in the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio.

Tags

Ozarks At Large Ozarks at LargeFirmin-Garner Performance StudioMusic
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
See stories by Timothy Dennis