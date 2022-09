During the summer, U of A Music Professor Lia Uribe traveled to various destinations, including Boise, Id., a region that is home to a large Basque population. This week, she explores Basque music with music and performances by 12-year-old South Korean violinist SoHyun Ko, joined by pianist Allison Freeman, and The Aglaia Trio: Gudrún Ólafsdóttir, mezzo-soprano, Elena Jáuregui, violin and Francisco Javier Jáuregui, guitar.

Listen • 8:13