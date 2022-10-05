Arkansas Marshallese Physician Responds to COVID-19 Outbreak in his Homeland

The Republic of the Marshall Islands, est population 41,000, was among the last nations on Earth to remain free of COVID-19, after closing borders against the global pandemic. That changed August 8th. A team of U.S. based Marshallese medical providers, including Arkansas physician Dr. Sheldon Riklon, traveled to the RMI to respond to the outbreak in cooperation with RMI medical providers, with PPE supplied by U.S. Marshallese migrants.