A Little Something for Everyone

There is much variety on the local music calendar for the coming week, from an internationally acclaimed jazz trio, jamtronica, the return of the Original Ozark Folk Festival in Eureka Springs, and much more.

Thr., Nov. 10



Fri., Nov. 11



Sat., Nov. 12

Sun., Nov. 13

joan at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $17 adv., $20 at door, 8 p.m.

Front Porch at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.

Mon., Nov. 14

Tue., Nov. 15

Lettuce at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $27 adv., $30 at door, 8:30 p.m.

Gaelic Storm at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $25, 7 p.m.

Peter Rexford at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.

Tiny Dinosaurs at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 16

Thr., Nov. 17