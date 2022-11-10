A Little Something for Everyone
There is much variety on the local music calendar for the coming week, from an internationally acclaimed jazz trio, jamtronica, the return of the Original Ozark Folk Festival in Eureka Springs, and much more.
Thr., Nov. 10
- Penny and Sparrow, Annika Bennett at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv., $28 at door, 8 p.m.
- Destroyer of Light, Mud Lung, Ghost Hollow at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
- Circle of Thirds at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Cold Ball at Red Door Bar and Grill (Tontitown) - 7 p.m.
- Willi Carlisle, Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - $15.00, 7:30 p.m.
- Skye Pollard and Family Holler, Sprungbilly, Willi Carlisle, The Hedgehoppers, Danny Spain at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - 11 a.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- HOT MIC Open Bluegrass Jam at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
Fri., Nov. 11
- Full House at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 5:30 p.m.
- Papadosio, Deep Sequence at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv., $25 at door, 9:30 p.m.
- Waka Flocka Flame at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $25 adv., $30 at door, 7:30 p.m.
- Dirty Flannel Shirt at JJ's Grill Wedington (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m.
- The Odds at Mojo's Pints and PIes (Fayetteville) - 6:30 p.m.
- Tigran Hamasyan Trio at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $30, $24 for members, 8 p.m.
- Simply Seeger at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $12.50 adv., $15 at door, 8 p.m.
- Pretty Good Time at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 4 p.m.
- Amber Violet at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Danny Spain Gang at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Jesse Dean, Front Porch, Shannon Wurst at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - 11 a.m.
- Shinyribs and Rachel Ammons at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - $30.00, 7:30 p.m.
- Dale Kellison at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- 49 Winchester, Kendell Marvel, Adam Chaffins at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $20 adv., $25 at door, 8 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 12
- Funk Factory at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 9 p.m.
- Michael Bewley at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Ronnie Hawkins Tribute Show at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - start at $25 adv., $30 at door, 7 p.m.
- Alyssa Galvan at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Molly Healey at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 3 p.m.
- Jake Reno at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5:30 p.m.
- Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs, Shilah Molina and the Honky Tonk Flame, Gary Lawrence at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 8:30 p.m.
- Dandelion Heart, Brian Martin, Ozark Mountain Rhombus at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - 11 a.m.
- Pokey LaFarge, Hot Club of Cowtown at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - $39.00, 7:30 p.m.
- The Cadillac Three, The Woods at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $20, 6 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 13
- joan at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $17 adv., $20 at door, 8 p.m.
- Front Porch at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Mon., Nov. 14
- Kingdom Collapse, The Funeral Portrait, Versus Me, Open Addiction, Gallowwalker at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $18 at door, 8 p.m.
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue., Nov. 15
- Lettuce at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $27 adv., $30 at door, 8:30 p.m.
- Gaelic Storm at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $25, 7 p.m.
- Peter Rexford at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Tiny Dinosaurs at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Wed., Nov. 16
- James "Daddy" Miller at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Gardensnakes, Vehicles, Moldilocks, Aztec Milk Temple at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
Thr., Nov. 17
- TAUK Moore, Vintage Pistol at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv., $23 at door, 8:30 p.m.
- Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $29.50 adv., $35 at door, 7:30 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- The Steel Woods, Tim Goodin at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $20 adv., $23 at door, 7 p.m.
- Tracy Lawrence at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $40, 8 p.m.