© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE
KUAF Page Image
Ozarks At Large

A Little Something for Everyone

Published November 10, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST
Tunes -Grove.png

There is much variety on the local music calendar for the coming week, from an internationally acclaimed jazz trio, jamtronica, the return of the Original Ozark Folk Festival in Eureka Springs, and much more.

Thr., Nov. 10

Fri., Nov. 11

Sat., Nov. 12

Sun., Nov. 13

  • joan at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $17 adv., $20 at door, 8 p.m.
  • Front Porch at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.

Mon., Nov. 14

Tue., Nov. 15

  • Lettuce at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $27 adv., $30 at door, 8:30 p.m.
  • Gaelic Storm at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $25, 7 p.m.
  • Peter Rexford at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
  • Tiny Dinosaurs at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 16

Thr., Nov. 17

Tags
Ozarks At Large Ozarks at LargeMusicTalking Tunes
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
See stories by Timothy Dennis