New Orleans, Des Moines, More on Stages This Week
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5XygAUpxodEwCp2VMV9Lz2?si=a196459c6ddf4590
There are several opportunities this weekend to see a variety of music from the same stage, with music from a variety of regions and from here at home all in the mix.
Thr., Dec. 8
- Trampled By Turtles at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $29.50 adv., $35 at door, 7:30 p.m.
- James Miller at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Statehouse Electric at Mojo's Pints and Pies (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- James McMurtry at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $36.00, 7:30 p.m.
- The Powell Brothers at Tin Roof (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Fri., Dec. 9
- Ultra Suede at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Dylan Earl, Willi Carlisle, Jess Harp, Austin Cash at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv., $23 at door, 9 p.m.
- Circle of Thirds at Jammin' Java (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Maple Street at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- The Odds at Mojo's Pints and Pies (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Randall Shreve, Samantha Hunt, Foggy Bobcat, Patti Steel at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $20 adv., $25 at door, 7:30 p.m.
- Some Friends at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Avery Waltz at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Opal Agafia, 5 and Dime Collective, Eureka Waters Trio, Los Roscoes, Melonlight Production, Jerry King at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - 7:30 p.m.
- Austin Meade, The Violet Hour at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $15 adv., $18 at door, 8 p.m.
Sat., Dec. 10
- Flatland Cavalry at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - start at $27.50, 7:30 p.m.
- Two Runner, Creekbed Carter, Auralai at Trailside Villages (Fayetteville) - donations accepted, 2 p.m.
- Nick Shoulders, Jude Brothers, Daiquiri Queens, Chris Acker, The Lostines at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Chucky Waggs, Gary Lawrence at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Mike Bewley at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Circle of Thirds, Pillar Reef, Mildenhall at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- DeFrance at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Alyssa Galvan at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Dominic B. Roy at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Sun., Dec. 11
- Patti Steel Band, Samantha Hunt, Kim Kutina at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Ozarks Chorale Holiday Concert at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - $10.00, 7 p.m.
Mon., Dec. 12
- Langhorne Slim, Lilly Hiatt at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv, $30 at door, 8 p.m.
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Wed., Dec. 14
- Twen, Pett at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Loretta Lynn Tribute at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8 p.m.
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
Thr., Dec. 15
- The Phase, City Grey at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.