New Orleans, Des Moines, More on Stages This Week

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5XygAUpxodEwCp2VMV9Lz2?si=a196459c6ddf4590

There are several opportunities this weekend to see a variety of music from the same stage, with music from a variety of regions and from here at home all in the mix.

Thr., Dec. 8



Fri., Dec. 9

Sat., Dec. 10



Sun., Dec. 11



Mon., Dec. 12



Langhorne Slim, Lilly Hiatt at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv, $30 at door, 8 p.m.

Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 14



Twen, Pett at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.

Loretta Lynn Tribute at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8 p.m.

Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.

Thr., Dec. 15

