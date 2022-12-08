© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

New Orleans, Des Moines, More on Stages This Week

Published December 8, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST
There are several opportunities this weekend to see a variety of music from the same stage, with music from a variety of regions and from here at home all in the mix.

Thr., Dec. 8

Fri., Dec. 9

Sat., Dec. 10

Sun., Dec. 11

Mon., Dec. 12

Wed., Dec. 14

  • Twen, Pett at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
  • Loretta Lynn Tribute at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8 p.m.
  • Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.

Thr., Dec. 15

