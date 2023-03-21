Sen. Bryan King Talks Funding for Upcoming Legislation
On today's show, Arkansas Sen. Bryan King, R-Green Forest, discusses the state budget, LEARNS Act and funding legislation. A federal judge grants Northwest Arkansas poultry companies and Oklahoma a 90-day extension to reach an agreement on a plan to clean the Illinois River Watershed. Also, the Cherokee Nation and AT&T's new cell tower provides service to 1,000 people in eastern Oklahoma. Plus, an excerpt from the latest episode of "I Am Northwest Arkansas," the Militant Grammarian and more.