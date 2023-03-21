© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Sen. Bryan King Talks Funding for Upcoming Legislation

By Timothy Dennis,
Kyle KellamsMatthew MooreSophie NouraniAnna PopeRachell Sanchez-Smith
Published March 21, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT
KUAF

On today's show, Arkansas Sen. Bryan King, R-Green Forest, discusses the state budget, LEARNS Act and funding legislation. A federal judge grants Northwest Arkansas poultry companies and Oklahoma a 90-day extension to reach an agreement on a plan to clean the Illinois River Watershed. Also, the Cherokee Nation and AT&T's new cell tower provides service to 1,000 people in eastern Oklahoma. Plus, an excerpt from the latest episode of "I Am Northwest Arkansas," the Militant Grammarian and more.

    Funding is Major Concern for Arkansas State Sen. Bryan King
    With the Arkansas legislature on a break this week, Sen. Bryan King, R-Green Forest, discusses the lack of action he believes has been done so far, explains why he voted against the LEARNS Act and worries about how to fund education and prison legislation.
    Restoring Touch and Reality with University of Arkansas Researchers
    A neural-enhanced prosthesis study to restore the sense of touch with upper limb amputees is being conducted through a collaborative group. The Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research at the University of Arkansas, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, health technology companies and providers are working on the study. Reporter Rachell Sanchez-Smith and producer Sophia Nourani visited the research center to learn about the researchers trying to restore touch, and a sense of reality for people with amputations.
    Poultry Companies and Oklahoma Get More Time to Reach Agreement
    On Ozarks at Large's daily news recap, Northwest Arkansas poultry companies and the state of Oklahoma are granted a 90-day extension to reach an agreement on a remediation plan for the Illinois River Watershed. Also, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders requests to secure a major disaster declaration after winter storm earlier this year. Plus, the Cherokee Nation and AT&T will celebrate a new cell tower tomorrow. The tower will provide service to 1,000 people in Delaware County in Oklahoma.
    A Visit to the Idiom Zoo
    Some people often attribute human characteristics to their pets. The Militant Grammarian points out, others more often compare their own behavior with animals.
    Turning an 'Oops' into Opportunity
    An excerpt from the latest episode of "I Am Northwest Arkansas" features host Randy Wilburn talking with April Roy, founder and CEO of femPAQ.
    This locally produced news magazine has covered news, sports, politics, arts & culture and the quirky and unusual happenings in the Ozarks for more than three decades.Listen to or subscribe to our podcast:SpotifyApple PodcastsStitcherKUAF AppListen to our stories:Apple PodcastsStitcherYou can also follow along in your email inbox by subscribing to the Ozarks at Large newsletter.