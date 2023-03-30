Country, Funk and More Ahead
The next week of musical attractions features plenty of country music shows but also a heaping helping of funk, pop, and rock and roll.
Thr., Mar. 30
- The Dan Band at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $20 adv., $25 day of, 7:30 p.m.
- JR Neal at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Colt Ball at Red Door Bar and Grill (Tontitown, , 7 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Fri., Mar. 31
- Ultra Suede at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 5:30 p.m.
- Hayes Carll at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv, $27 at door, 9:30 p.m.
- Houndmouth at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $25 adv., $30 at door, 7:30 p.m.
- The Odds at Mojo's East (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Brian Reading w/ Mike Matz and Chris Arcana at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Monk is King, Skye Pollard at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 8 p.m.
- Joe Mack and Carter Sampson at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Frank Foster, Midnight South at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $20, 8 p.m.
- Kolby Cooper, Logan Jahnke at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $20 adv, $25 at door, 8 p.m.
Sat., Apr., 1
- Bryce Vine, bLAck pARty at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $25 adv., $30 at door, 7:30 p.m.
- Chucky Waggs and Co. of Raggs, Shilah Molina and the Honky Tonk Flame at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Tao of Lucy, Protohive, The Keys at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10 adv, $15 at door, 8 p.m.
- Buddy Shute and the Motivators at New Dehli Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- The Damn Neighbors at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Amy Grant at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - start at $55, 7:30 p.m.
- Jake Reno at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Chris Cagle at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $25, 8 p.m.
- Josh Ward, Joe Stamm Band at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $12 adv, $15 at door, 7:30 p.m.
- Shore and Cockram at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10 donation, 6 p.m.
Sun., Apr., 2
- Ted Hammig and the Campaign, Green Acres at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 8 p.m.
Mon., Apr., 3
- Caitlin Rose, Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv. $15 at door, 8 p.m.
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue., Apr., 4
- Spafford at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $25 at door, 8:30 p.m.
Wed., Apr., 5
- Third Eye Blind at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $39.50 adv, $44.50 at door, 7:30 p.m.
Thr., Apr., 6
- James Miller at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Creed Fisher at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $23 adv, $28 at door, 6 p.m.