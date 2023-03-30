© 2023 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
USE THIS ONE
Ozarks at Large

Country, Funk and More Ahead

By Timothy Dennis
Published March 30, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT
Tunes -Grove.png
KUAF

The next week of musical attractions features plenty of country music shows but also a heaping helping of funk, pop, and rock and roll.

Thr., Mar. 30

  • The Dan Band at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $20 adv., $25 day of, 7:30 p.m.
  • JR Neal at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
  • Colt Ball at Red Door Bar and Grill (Tontitown, , 7 p.m.
  • Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 31

Sat., Apr., 1

Sun., Apr., 2

  • Ted Hammig and the Campaign, Green Acres at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 8 p.m.

Mon., Apr., 3

Tue., Apr., 4

  • Spafford at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $25 at door, 8:30 p.m.

Wed., Apr., 5

  • Third Eye Blind at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $39.50 adv, $44.50 at door, 7:30 p.m.

Thr., Apr., 6

  • James Miller at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
  • Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
  • Creed Fisher at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $23 adv, $28 at door, 6 p.m.

Tags
Ozarks at Large MusicTalking TunesOzarks at Large
Timothy Dennis
Timothy Dennis is KUAF's strategic technical planner and producer for "Ozarks at Large"
See stories by Timothy Dennis
Related Content