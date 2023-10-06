Home sales are down, but building permits remain high in Fort Smith metro

Michael Tilley from Talk Business & Politics joins Matthew Moore this Friday to discuss the dissonance between the fall in home sales and the continued rise in building permits in the Fort Smith metro.

Home sales down more than 17% in Fort Smith metro through August

Higher interest rates continue to reduce home sales activity in the Fort Smith metro. There were 2,219 homes sold in the Fort Smith metro between January and August, down 17.4% compared with the same period in 2022.



Art and Design program to be part of Peak Innovation Center

Nate Deason with MAHG Architecture, told the FSPS Board of Education at a Sept. 25 school board meeting that designs are being completed on the Peak Innovation Center Art Space project.



Building permit values up 20.5% in the Fort Smith metro through September

The Fort Smith metro area dropped a bit in new construction in September, but year-to-date construction is up more than 20% thanks in large part to an almost 49% increase in the value of Fort Smith building permits.