The HopOut kicks off 2024 with 'Sweater Fest'

In the summer of 2022, the HopOut hosted the first Sweat Fest. It was a space for Fayetteville and Little Rock bands, art vendors and local music lovers at HopOut’s original house location. As the name suggests, it was hot. But it was a hit. This weekend, Hopout’s Vaughn Mims is hosting Sweater Fest, Sweat Fest’s “colder cousin,” as he puts it.

For tickets for Sweater Fest this Saturday or to learn more about Vaughn and the HopOut, you can visit their Instagram. For more on Heldtight, find them on Spotify.