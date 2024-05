The new documentary “We Have Just Begun” about the 1919 Elaine Massacre and Dispossession in Phillips County, Arkansas, will be screened a week from tonight at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams visited with film creators Michael Wilson and Tonga Eisen-Martin about how this tragic incident of violence on Black citizens still acts as a continuing influence on the present.

