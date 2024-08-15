Sound Perimeter: Meu Brasil

Today's Sound Perimeter features music by Brazilian composers. Brazilian music is a vibrant tapestry that weaves together a rich diversity of sounds and styles. From the nostalgic melodies of traditional samba and bossa nova to the bold rhythms of contemporary jazz and the innovative experiments in modern music, Brazil’s musical landscape is as varied as its culture. Artists featured include Felipe Lara, the JACK Quartet, Araceli Chacon and Elaine Elias.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.