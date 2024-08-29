© 2024 KUAF
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Ozark Folk Festival returns to Eureka Springs

By Sophia Nourani
Published August 29, 2024 at 1:37 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Ozark Folk Festival

The Ozark Folk Festival is returning to Eureka Springs for its 77th year next month. Ozark at Large’s Sophia Nourani spoke with Nancy Paddock, producer and coordinator of the festival, about what attendees can expect to see at this historic three-day musical showcase.

Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
