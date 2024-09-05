USDA report shows Arkansas is most food insecure state

A recent report from the USDA indicates that Arkansas is the most food insecure state in America.

The annual study was conducted by the USDA’s Economic Research Service and found that Arkansas has a rate of nearly 19%. The report defines food insecurity as being unable, at some time during the year, to provide adequate food for one or more household members because of a lack of resources. This is a significant uptick from last year, where the state’s number was 12.6%.

Ozarks at Large reached out to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders for comment, her office did not respond in time for our reporting.

