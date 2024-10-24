© 2024 KUAF
Local Music
Ozarks at Large

Musician Eric Spahn reflects on writing 'Nightcrawler'

By Sophia Nourani
Published October 24, 2024 at 1:46 PM CDT

Musician Eric Spahn recently came into the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to discuss his performance at the Writer’s Guild at Meteor Guitar Gallery in Springdale. Eric recorded two songs with Ozark at Large’s Sophia Nourani, one of which is a creepy tune called “Nightcrawler”. First, we’ll hear the song, then go into Eric talking a bit about his creative process, accompanied by artists Josh Noren and Lacy Hampton.

You can find Eric Spahn wherever you listen to music.

Ozarks at Large Local Music NewsMusicSongwritingHalloween
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
