Musician Eric Spahn reflects on writing 'Nightcrawler'

Musician Eric Spahn recently came into the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to discuss his performance at the Writer’s Guild at Meteor Guitar Gallery in Springdale. Eric recorded two songs with Ozark at Large’s Sophia Nourani, one of which is a creepy tune called “Nightcrawler”. First, we’ll hear the song, then go into Eric talking a bit about his creative process, accompanied by artists Josh Noren and Lacy Hampton.

You can find Eric Spahn wherever you listen to music.