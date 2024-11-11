© 2024 KUAF
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Sound Perimeter: Hope

By Lia Uribe
Published November 11, 2024 at 1:14 PM CST

Today's Sound Perimeter offers a powerful space for hope and transformation, inviting us to pause, reflect, and reconnect with our inner worlds of emotions and identities through featured artists Adam Tan, Gustavo Dudamel and Antonin Dvorak.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities. You can find Sound Perimeter on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

