University of Arkansas provost presentations to begin next week
Four candidates to be the next provost at the University of Arkansas will deliver public presentations beginning next week. The first, from Mark Sheridan, is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in the Faulkner Performing Arts Center on campus. Candidates Elizabeth Wentz, Indajeet Chaubey and David Norton are scheduled to speak in the following weeks, also in the Faulkner Center. The new provost will replace the outgoing Terry Martin. Martin announced last spring that he would return to a full-time role as a professor of electrical engineering.