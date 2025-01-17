© 2025 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

University of Arkansas provost presentations to begin next week

By Kyle Kellams,
Casey Mann
Published January 17, 2025 at 4:06 PM CST
The front lawn of Old Main at the University of Arkansas.
The front lawn of Old Main at the University of Arkansas.

Four candidates to be the next provost at the University of Arkansas will deliver public presentations beginning next week. The first, from Mark Sheridan, is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in the Faulkner Performing Arts Center on campus. Candidates Elizabeth Wentz, Indajeet Chaubey and David Norton are scheduled to speak in the following weeks, also in the Faulkner Center. The new provost will replace the outgoing Terry Martin. Martin announced last spring that he would return to a full-time role as a professor of electrical engineering.

Ozarks at Large University of Arkansas
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Casey Mann
Casey Mann is a freshman studying journalism and political science at the University of Arkansas. Casey is currently KUAF's Digital Content Intern.
