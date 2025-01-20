© 2025 KUAF
Waystone Pizza benefit show raises funds for special sound system

By Sophia Nourani
Published January 20, 2025 at 1:38 PM CST
Sabin Hice and Raif Box are two artists participating in a benefit concert on Feb. 8 at Waystone Pizza off Garland Avenue in Fayetteville. The concert is raising funds to repay the costs of purchasing a sound system previously housed at Smoke and Barrel, a recently closed bar and venue space on Dickson Street.

Ozarks at Large's Sophia Nourani spoke with Raif and Sabin about the meaning behind moving the sound system from one space to another and the importance of creating spaces for musicians to “cut their teeth."

For tickets to the concert, you can visit Waystone Pizza on Facebook.

Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
