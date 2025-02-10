Sound Perimeter: Open Sky

When Lia Uribe was a young teenager discovering the orchestra, she became captivated by the clarinet’s vast and fluid sound, like an open sky that shifts with every note. Sometimes the clarinet mirrors the profound calm of a dawn horizon; other times, it flutters with the carefree grace of birds soaring in unseen currents. Among all instruments, the clarinet uniquely offers Uribe peace, joy and beauty.

Today’s Sound Perimeter celebrates the clarinet and connect our listener with its multiple personalities! May the clarinet reflect your emotions today, wherever you are, offering you hope and a smile. Artists featured include Jessie Montgomery, Graeme Steele Johnson, Doreen Ketchen, the Parhelion Trio, Jennifer Higdon and Min Young Kang.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.