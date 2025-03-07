© 2025 KUAF
Local Music
Ozarks at Large

New shows, schedule on KUAF3 local programming

By Sophia Nourani,
Daniel Caruth
Published March 7, 2025 at 4:47 PM CST
Sophia Nourani
/
kuaf

Ozark at Large's Daniel Caruth and Sophia Nourani discuss two new shows coming to KUAF's digital jazz station, "Movement Collective" hosted by JB Bowers Saturdays at 8 p.m. and "The Soundwave Sessions" hosted by Luke Dumpert and Caleb Burkholder on Saturdays at 9 p.m.. In addition to this, KUAF3 will now feature local music programs exclusively on Saturday evenings.

The pair also discuss the ending of three shows previously airing on KUAF3, "Mr. Wednesday" with Miletus Barile, "Eclectic Slide" with DJ collective Haus of Untz and "Armchair Boogie" with Logan Simmons. You can find more on these programs, past and present, on our KUAF3 local programming page.

Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
Sophia Nourani
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large.
Daniel Caruth
