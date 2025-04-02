National nonprofit hosts free healthcare clinic in Fort Smith

On April 5-6, a nonprofit called Remote Area Medical will host a free healthcare clinic in Fort Smith at the Fort Smith Convention Center. Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore spoke with David Morales, a clinic coordinator for the nonprofit.

Morales said the Knoxville, Tennessee-based organization travels around the country to provide free quality healthcare services, like dental, vision and medical services. They partner with community groups who can provide these services—in this case, it’s students from the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine based in Fort Smith.