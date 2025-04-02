© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

National nonprofit hosts free healthcare clinic in Fort Smith

By Matthew Moore
Published April 2, 2025 at 2:48 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Remote Area Medical

On April 5-6, a nonprofit called Remote Area Medical will host a free healthcare clinic in Fort Smith at the Fort Smith Convention Center. Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore spoke with David Morales, a clinic coordinator for the nonprofit.

Morales said the Knoxville, Tennessee-based organization travels around the country to provide free quality healthcare services, like dental, vision and medical services. They partner with community groups who can provide these services—in this case, it’s students from the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine based in Fort Smith.

Ozarks at Large Fort SmithHealthcare
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
