Affordable Housing
A new report, commissioned by the Walton Family Foundation, lists possible solutions to the lack of affordable housing in northwest Arkansas.
Earlier this month, the Northwest Arkansas Council announced the launch of a new workforce housing center, which will be tasked with addressing the…
According to Arvest Bank's most recent Skyline Report released earlier this month, the average price of homes across both Washington and Benton Counties…
The first four homes in south Fayetteville's Willow Bend neighborhood are under construction. Partners for Better Housing is developing the mixed income…
A housing report commissioned by the Walton Family Foundation and carried out by Enterprise Community Partners sums up the challenges of finding, building…
Havenwood, a transitional housing nonprofit in Bentonville that provides apartments and other services to single moms and their children, has launched…
Eureka Christian Health Outreach, or ECHO, uses volunteers and donors to run a free healthcare clinic for low-income people who have no health insurance.…
As economic growth continues in the four largest cities of northwest Arkansas, rental and ownership costs are rising, making housing unattainable to…
Housing costs are on the rise in northwest Arkansas, and a third of residents spend 30 percent or more of their monthly income on housing. The Walton…
The Housing Northwest Arkansas initiative culminated last week with the announcement of the winners of a professional design competition. The initiative,…