Proposed Wind Power Transmission Line That Would Bisect Arkansas Remains on Drawing Board

A decision is pending by the federal government to allow construction of the first merchant HVDC transmission line to carry wind generated power from the Oklahoma panhandle, thru north central Arkansas, to the Tennessee Valley Authority for distribution across the southeastern U.S. We collect a progress report from Clean Line Energy Partners, the private company behind the power transmission project, and also hear from a leading opponent. (Correction: We reported that LM Wind Power, with operations in AR, has agreed to provide turbine blade components. No such agreement exists, rather the firm supplies blades to international turbine manufacturers, which may construct the necessary wind farms in northwestern OK to power the proposed southeastern Clean Line.)

