© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Proposed Wind Power Transmission Line That Would Bisect Arkansas Remains on Drawing Board

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 29, 2015 at 1:47 PM CDT
clean_line_map2_medium.jpg
courtesy Clean Line Energy Partners
/

A decision is pending by the federal government to allow construction of the first merchant HVDC transmission line to carry wind generated power from the Oklahoma panhandle, thru north central Arkansas, to the Tennessee Valley Authority for distribution across the southeastern U.S. We collect a progress report from Clean Line Energy Partners, the private company behind the power transmission project, and also hear from a leading opponent. (Correction: We reported that LM Wind Power, with operations in AR, has agreed to provide turbine blade components. No such agreement exists, rather the firm supplies blades to international turbine manufacturers, which may construct the necessary wind farms in northwestern OK to power the proposed southeastern Clean Line.) 

MUSIC: "Madonna" Black Honey

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Alternative energyClean Line Energy Partners
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content