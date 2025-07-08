Legislature begins study on improving first responders' mental health

Improving the mental health of Arkansas’ first responders is the goal of a legislative study now underway. Members of a joint legislative committee approved an interim study proposal on the subject Monday. Its sponsor, Republican Rep. Randy Torres, said many rural areas of Arkansas lack the proper mental health care needed for first responders.

Torres aims to expand mental health access through a statewide peer-to-peer support network designed for first responders. The study stems from legislation Torres attempted to pass in this year’s legislative session, but did not succeed.