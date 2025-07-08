© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help us reach 3,000 members during The Great KUAF Invite! Click here to learn more.
Beyond the Ozarks
Ozarks at Large

Legislature begins study on improving first responders' mental health

By Little Rock Public Radio
Published July 8, 2025 at 4:18 PM CDT
Courtesy / Little Rock Public Radio

Improving the mental health of Arkansas’ first responders is the goal of a legislative study now underway. Members of a joint legislative committee approved an interim study proposal on the subject Monday. Its sponsor, Republican Rep. Randy Torres, said many rural areas of Arkansas lack the proper mental health care needed for first responders.

Torres aims to expand mental health access through a statewide peer-to-peer support network designed for first responders. The study stems from legislation Torres attempted to pass in this year’s legislative session, but did not succeed.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Mental HealthFirst RespondersArkansas Legislature
Stay Connected
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
See stories by Little Rock Public Radio
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content