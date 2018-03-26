© 2022 KUAF
Chinese Couple Enjoying Retirement in Northwest Arkansas

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published March 26, 2018 at 1:15 PM CDT
Chinese Translator Bing Bing Yang stands with Dr. Limin Zhang and Dr. Fuquan Ding in the library at Ozark Literacy Council.

Dr. Fuquan Ding and spouse Dr. Limin Zhang immigrated to Northwest Arkansas several years ago to join their daughter, who's studying at the University of Arkansas. They arrived with few English language skills, but they've been more easily able to settle in through help from Ozark Literacy Council in Fayetteville. The couple shares some of their life story with help from translator Bing Bing Yang. This story is part of our continuing series of Ozark Literacy Council profiles.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
