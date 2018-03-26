Chinese Couple Enjoying Retirement in Northwest Arkansas

Dr. Fuquan Ding and spouse Dr. Limin Zhang immigrated to Northwest Arkansas several years ago to join their daughter, who's studying at the University of Arkansas. They arrived with few English language skills, but they've been more easily able to settle in through help from Ozark Literacy Council in Fayetteville. The couple shares some of their life story with help from translator Bing Bing Yang. This story is part of our continuing series of Ozark Literacy Council profiles.