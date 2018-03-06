Literacy Class Learns While Tasting Traditional Cuisine

Every Wednesday, an Ozark Literacy Council class prepares and tastes international cuisine while learning English language health skills and foodways. A cookbook edited by the class will be posted on the Council's website later this year. The Fayetteville-based nonprofit organization offers beginner, intermediate and advanced English language and life skills classes free of charge. With an influx of immigrants and refugees to northwest Arkansas, enrollment has grown from 60 to 460 in recent years. Diverse volunteer tutors, teachers and donations are always needed.

This is the first in a series of profiles on Ozark Literacy Council students.