Ozarks at Large Stories

Literacy Class Learns While Tasting Traditional Cuisine

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published March 6, 2018 at 2:22 PM CST
1 of 4
Ozark Literacy Council health skills instructor Lisa Waldron
J. Froelich
2 of 4
Ozark Literacy Council health skills class
J. Froelich
3 of 4
Ozark Literacy Council executive director Patty Sullivan
J. Froelich
4 of 4
Ozark Literacy Council class-prepared Turkish red lentil rolls and Chinese smashed cucumber salad
J. Froelich

Every Wednesday, an Ozark Literacy Council class prepares and tastes international cuisine while learning English language health skills and foodways. A cookbook edited by the class will be posted on the Council's website later this year. The Fayetteville-based nonprofit organization offers beginner, intermediate and advanced English language and life skills classes free of charge. With an influx of immigrants and refugees to northwest Arkansas, enrollment has grown from 60 to 460 in recent years. Diverse volunteer tutors, teachers and donations are always needed.

This is the first in a series of profiles on Ozark Literacy Council students.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Ozark Literacy Council
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
