KUAF voter guide: 2026 Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma general elections
Updated Oct. 7, 2026
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, in Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.
This guide covers what is on the statewide ballot in each state and how to cast your vote. Deadlines, ID rules and early voting are different in all three, so start with your state.
Arkansas
Key dates in Arkansas
- Oct. 5 Monday Voter registration deadline (passed). Arkansas does not offer same-day registration.
- Oct. 19 Monday Early voting begins. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Locations vary by county.
- Oct. 27 Tuesday Absentee application deadline by mail or electronically. Your county clerk must have your application by this date.
- Oct. 30 Friday Last day to apply for an absentee ballot in person. It is also the last day to hand-deliver a voted absentee ballot to your county clerk. Both are due by close of business.
- Nov. 2 Monday Early voting ends at 5 p.m.
- Nov. 3 Tuesday Election Day. Polls are open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mailed absentee ballots must reach your county clerk by 7:30 p.m.
- Nov. 9 Monday Noon deadline to show photo ID if you cast a provisional ballot because you did not have ID at the polls.
- Dec. 1 Tuesday General runoff election for county and city races that need one.
Check your Arkansas ballot
The Arkansas Secretary of State's VoterView tool shows your registration status, your polling place and a sample ballot with every race and issue you will vote on. You need your name and date of birth.Look up your ballot on VoterView
Arkansas statewide races
Candidates are listed alphabetically by last name. The order on your ballot is set by a drawing in each county.
U.S. SenateVote for one
- Tom CottonRepublican, incumbent
- Hallie ShoffnerDemocrat
- Jeff WadlinLibertarian
GovernorVote for one
- Fred LoveDemocrat
- Sarah Huckabee SandersRepublican, incumbent
- Colt ShelbyLibertarian
Lieutenant governorVote for one
- Michael KalagiasLibertarian
- Leslie RutledgeRepublican, incumbent
Secretary of stateOpen seat
- Kelly GrappeDemocrat
- Kim HammerRepublican
- Michael PakkoLibertarian
Commissioner of state landsOpen seat
- Cole JesterRepublican
- Christopher OlsonLibertarian
Running unopposedThree offices
- Attorney generalTim GriffinRepublican, incumbent
- Auditor of stateDennis MilliganRepublican, incumbent
- Treasurer of stateJohn ThurstonRepublican, incumbent
Arkansas U.S. House races
You vote in one district. The 3rd District covers most of Northwest Arkansas. Your sample ballot on VoterView shows which one is yours.
3rd Congressional DistrictVote for one
- Robb RyerseDemocrat
- Bobby WilsonLibertarian
- Steve WomackRepublican, incumbent
4th Congressional DistrictVote for one
- James "Rus" Russell IIIDemocrat
- Bruce WestermanRepublican, incumbent
1st Congressional DistrictVote for one
- Rick CrawfordRepublican, incumbent
- Terri Yarbrough GreenDemocrat
- Steve G. ParsonsLibertarian
2nd Congressional DistrictVote for one
- French HillRepublican, incumbent
- Chris JonesDemocrat
Search every candidate who filed with the state on the Secretary of State's candidate search.
Arkansas ballot issues
Four statewide issues are on the ballot. Legislators referred all four. Three would amend the Arkansas Constitution and one is a bond question. You vote for or against each.
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Issue 1
Who is eligible to vote in Arkansas
Named the Citizens Only Voting Amendment. It would add language to the constitution saying only U.S. citizens who meet the state's voter qualifications may vote in state or local elections.Read the neutral fact sheet on Issue 1
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Issue 2
The right to keep and bear arms
It would rewrite Article 2, Section 5 of the constitution to say the right covers common defense, lawful hunting, recreational use and any other lawful purpose, and that it includes ammunition, firearm accessories and firearm components.Read the neutral fact sheet on Issue 2
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Issue 3
Economic development districts
It would let the legislature create economic development districts and set up programs, loans and grants that use public money for economic development.Read the neutral fact sheet on Issue 3
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Issue 4
Up to $500 million in water bonds
It would authorize the state to issue up to $500 million in general obligation bonds for water, waste disposal and pollution abatement projects.Read the neutral fact sheet on Issue 4
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture's Public Policy Center publishes the full 2026 Arkansas ballot issues voter guide, with each ballot title plus supporter and opponent views.
Arkansas local races
Your ballot will also include races that depend on where you live: state Senate and House seats, county offices, city councils and local measures. All 100 state House seats are up this year.
The fastest way to see yours is the sample ballot on VoterView. Your county clerk can also answer questions about local races and polling sites.
Arkansas voting questions
Am I registered to vote?
Check on VoterView. It shows your status, your polling place and your sample ballot.
The deadline to register for this election was Monday, Oct. 5.
I missed the registration deadline. Can I still vote?
Not in the Nov. 3 election. Arkansas does not allow voters to register on Election Day.
You can still register for future elections. The deadline for the Dec. 1 runoff is Monday, Nov. 2.
When and where can I vote early?
Any registered voter can vote early. Early voting runs Monday, Oct. 19 through Monday, Nov. 2.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Early voting ends at 5 p.m. on Nov. 2.
Each county picks its own early voting sites. Check with your county clerk for locations.
What ID do I need?
Arkansas requires photo ID to vote in person. The ID must show your name and photo, and it must be issued by the federal government, the state of Arkansas or an accredited college or university in Arkansas. If it has an expiration date, it cannot have expired more than four years before Election Day.
Accepted IDs include:
- Arkansas driver's license or state ID card
- Concealed handgun carry license
- U.S. passport
- U.S. military ID
- Employee ID from the state or federal government
- Student or employee ID from an accredited Arkansas college or university
- Public assistance ID card
- Free voter verification card from your county clerk
What if I do not have ID at the polls?
You can cast a provisional ballot. For it to count, bring an accepted photo ID to your county clerk or county election commission by noon Monday, Nov. 9.
Can I vote absentee?
Only if you meet one of the state's reasons. You qualify if you:
- Will be unavoidably absent from your polling site on Election Day
- Cannot get to your polling site because of illness or physical disability
- Are in the uniformed services or merchant marine, or are a spouse or dependent away because of that service
- Are a U.S. citizen whose home is in Arkansas but who is temporarily living abroad
Request an application from your county clerk or download it from the Secretary of State's absentee voting page. Your clerk must receive it by Oct. 27 if you mail or send it electronically, or by close of business Oct. 30 if you hand it in.
Include a copy of your photo ID with your voted ballot. Mailed ballots must reach the clerk by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. Hand-delivered ballots are due by close of business Friday, Oct. 30. You cannot fax or email a ballot.
When are the polls open on Election Day?
7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. If you are in line when the polls close, you can still vote.
Will there be a runoff?
Possibly, for some county and city races. Those runoffs are Tuesday, Dec. 1.
More answers are on the Arkansas Secretary of State's voter page.
Missouri
Key dates in Missouri
- Oct. 7 Wednesday Voter registration deadline.
- Oct. 20 Tuesday No-excuse absentee voting begins in person. Vote at a location set by your local election authority.
- Oct. 21 Wednesday 5 p.m. deadline to request a mailed absentee ballot. Your local election authority must have your request by then.
- Nov. 2 Monday In-person absentee voting ends at 5 p.m.
- Nov. 3 Tuesday Election Day. Polls are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mailed absentee ballots must reach your election authority by 7 p.m.
Check your Missouri ballot
The Missouri Secretary of State's voter portal shows your polling place and sample ballot.Look up your Missouri ballot
Missouri races
Candidates are listed alphabetically by last name. State auditor is the only statewide office on the ballot. The 7th District covers southwest Missouri.
State auditorVote for one
- Dustin CoffellLibertarian
- Scott FitzpatrickRepublican, incumbent
- Quentin WilsonDemocrat
7th Congressional DistrictVote for one
- Eric BurlisonRepublican, incumbent
- Kevin CraigLibertarian
- Missi HeskethDemocrat
See every race on the Secretary of State's certified candidate list.
Missouri ballot measures
Five statewide measures are on the ballot. Four would amend the Missouri Constitution and one is a referendum on a law legislators passed.
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Amendment 3
Abortion, gender transition care for minors
Referred by legislators. It would repeal the abortion rights amendment voters approved in 2024. In its place, it would allow abortion in medical emergencies, for fetal anomalies and in cases of rape or incest up to 12 weeks. It would also let the legislature regulate abortion, require parental consent for minors and ban gender transition procedures for minors.
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Amendment 6
Initiative petition process
Placed on the ballot by initiative petition. It would make the initiative and referendum process a fundamental right, bar the legislature from weakening it and require an 80% vote of legislators to change laws voters passed by initiative.
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Amendment 7
Show-Me Prosperity Fund
Referred by legislators. It would create a permanent state endowment with the stated goal of replacing state taxes with investment earnings over time. Yearly spending from the fund would be capped at 3% of its average value over the prior five years.
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Amendment 8
County sheriffs
Referred by legislators. It would write into the constitution that counties elect a sheriff every four years and that a sheriff can be removed only through a court action filed by the attorney general.
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Proposition A
Congressional district map
A referendum on the congressional map legislators passed in a 2025 special session. A yes vote approves the new map. A no vote keeps the districts drawn in 2022.
Read the official ballot titles and full text on the Secretary of State's 2026 ballot measures page.
Missouri voting questions
Can I vote before Election Day in Missouri?
Yes. From Tuesday, Oct. 20 through 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, any registered voter can cast an absentee ballot in person without giving a reason. Your local election authority sets the location.
Can I vote by mail in Missouri?
Only with one of the reasons state law lists. They include:
- Being away from your voting jurisdiction on Election Day
- Illness or disability
- Religious belief or practice
- Working as an election worker, first responder, health care worker or law enforcement officer
- Being incarcerated while still eligible to vote
- Taking part in the address confidentiality program
Your election authority must receive your request by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21. Most mailed ballots must be notarized. The ballot must be back by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
What ID do I need in Missouri?
Missouri requires photo ID to vote in person. Accepted IDs are:
- Missouri driver's license or nondriver license that has not expired
- U.S. military or veteran ID that has not expired
- U.S. passport that has not expired
- Another photo ID issued by the United States or Missouri that is current or expired after the most recent general election
Without one, you can cast a provisional ballot. It counts if you return to your polling place with photo ID on Election Day or if your signature matches your voter record.
When are Missouri polls open?
6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you can still vote.
More answers are on the Missouri Secretary of State's how to vote page.
Oklahoma
Key dates in Oklahoma
- Oct. 9 Friday Voter registration deadline.
- Oct. 19 Monday 5 p.m. deadline to request an absentee ballot.
- Oct. 28-30 Wednesday to Friday Early voting, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Oct. 31 Saturday Early voting, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Nov. 2 Monday Last day to hand-deliver an absentee ballot to your county election board, by close of business.
- Nov. 3 Tuesday Election Day. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mailed absentee ballots must reach your county election board by 7 p.m.
Check your Oklahoma ballot
The OK Voter Portal shows your registration, your polling place and a sample ballot. You can also request an absentee ballot there.Open the OK Voter Portal
Oklahoma races
Candidates are listed alphabetically by last name. The 2nd District covers eastern Oklahoma.
U.S. SenateOpen seat
- Kevin HernRepublican
- Ron MeinhardtIndependent
- Curtis StinnettIndependent
- N'Kiyla "Jasmine" ThomasDemocrat
- Sevier WhiteLibertarian
GovernorOpen seat
- Robert BrooksIndependent
- Orlando BushIndependent
- Jerry GriffinIndependent
- Mike MazzeiRepublican
- Cyndi MunsonDemocrat
Lieutenant governorOpen seat
- Kelly ForbesDemocrat
- T.W. ShannonRepublican
Attorney generalOpen seat
- Nick CoffeyDemocrat
- Jon EcholsRepublican
Superintendent of public instructionVote for one
- Robert FranklinRepublican
- Jennettie MarshallDemocrat
State treasurerVote for one
- Cindy ByrdRepublican
- Kiefer PerryLibertarian
Commissioner of laborVote for one
- Kevin DawsonDemocrat
- Mike HallLibertarian
- Kevin WestRepublican
Insurance commissionerVote for one
- Craig MacIntyreDemocrat
- Bob SullivanRepublican
Corporation commissionerVote for one
- Brad BolesRepublican
- Rhonda EastmanDemocrat
2nd Congressional DistrictVote for one
- Josh BrecheenRepublican, incumbent
- Ronnie HopkinsIndependent
- Brandon WadeDemocrat
Your sample ballot on the OK Voter Portal shows your congressional district, judges up for retention and local races.
Oklahoma state questions
Two state questions are on the ballot. Legislators referred both.
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SQ 845
Judicial Nominating Commission
It would change how members of the commission that screens judicial candidates are chosen. Appointments would follow current congressional districts instead of 1967 boundaries, and party limits on the governor's appointees would be removed.
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SQ 847
Property tax assessment caps
Starting in 2027, it would lower the yearly cap on increases in a property's taxable value from 5% to 4% for most property and from 3% to 1.75% for homesteads and agricultural land. It would also change valuation limits for seniors' homesteads.
Read the full ballot language on the State Election Board's state question page.
Oklahoma voting questions
When and where can I vote early in Oklahoma?
Early voting runs Wednesday, Oct. 28 through Saturday, Oct. 31. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
You vote early in the county where you are registered. Find your site on the State Election Board's early voting list.
Can I vote absentee in Oklahoma?
Yes. Any registered voter can vote absentee without giving a reason.
Request a ballot on the OK Voter Portal by 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19. A standard absentee ballot must be notarized.
Mailed ballots must reach your county election board by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Hand-delivered ballots are due by close of business Monday, Nov. 2. More details are on the State Election Board's absentee voting page.
What ID do I need in Oklahoma?
Bring proof of identity. That can be a photo ID issued by the federal government, the state of Oklahoma or a federally recognized tribal government. It must expire after Election Day or have no expiration date.
The free voter ID card your county election board mailed when you registered also works, even though it has no photo.
Without ID, you can sign a sworn affidavit and cast a provisional ballot. It counts if your information matches your voter record.
When are Oklahoma polls open?
7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Election coverage from KUAF
- Arkansas gets $10M for maternal health as Beshear rallies Democrats
- Voter guide breaks down Arkansas' four ballot issues
- Arkansas TV sets October debate lineup without Sen. Tom Cotton
- Missouri redistricting fight heads to voters after months in court
- Benton County judge urges McCollum not to take office after election
- Washington County election director takes questions at public library
- Andrew DeMillo on 9/11 oral histories, midterms, press freedom
- What Arkansas' four November ballot issues would actually do
- Poll shows some Arkansas Republican incumbents trailing Democratic rivals
- Franklin County prison plan appears dead as Fort Smith weighs change
- Roby Brock on Arkansas candidate filing period, what to expect
Sources: Arkansas Secretary of State, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Public Policy Center, Missouri Secretary of State, Oklahoma State Election Board, county election commissions. Dates and candidate lists are current as of Oct. 7, 2026.