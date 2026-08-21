KUAF voter guide: 2026 Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma general elections

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, in Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

This guide covers what is on the statewide ballot in each state and how to cast your vote. Deadlines, ID rules and early voting are different in all three, so start with your state.

Arkansas

Check your Arkansas ballot

The Arkansas Secretary of State's VoterView tool shows your registration status, your polling place and a sample ballot with every race and issue you will vote on. You need your name and date of birth. Look up your ballot on VoterView

Arkansas statewide races

Candidates are listed alphabetically by last name. The order on your ballot is set by a drawing in each county.

U.S. Senate Vote for one Tom Cotton Republican, incumbent

Hallie Shoffner Democrat

Jeff Wadlin Libertarian Governor Vote for one Fred Love Democrat

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Republican, incumbent

Colt Shelby Libertarian Lieutenant governor Vote for one Michael Kalagias Libertarian

Leslie Rutledge Republican, incumbent Secretary of state Open seat Kelly Grappe Democrat

Kim Hammer Republican

Michael Pakko Libertarian Commissioner of state lands Open seat Cole Jester Republican

Christopher Olson Libertarian Running unopposed Three offices Attorney general Tim Griffin Republican, incumbent

Auditor of state Dennis Milligan Republican, incumbent

Treasurer of state John Thurston Republican, incumbent

Arkansas U.S. House races

You vote in one district. The 3rd District covers most of Northwest Arkansas. Your sample ballot on VoterView shows which one is yours.

3rd Congressional District Vote for one Robb Ryerse Democrat

Bobby Wilson Libertarian

Steve Womack Republican, incumbent 4th Congressional District Vote for one James "Rus" Russell III Democrat

Bruce Westerman Republican, incumbent 1st Congressional District Vote for one Rick Crawford Republican, incumbent

Terri Yarbrough Green Democrat

Steve G. Parsons Libertarian 2nd Congressional District Vote for one French Hill Republican, incumbent

Chris Jones Democrat

Search every candidate who filed with the state on the Secretary of State's candidate search.

Arkansas ballot issues

Four statewide issues are on the ballot. Legislators referred all four. Three would amend the Arkansas Constitution and one is a bond question. You vote for or against each.

Issue 1 Who is eligible to vote in Arkansas Named the Citizens Only Voting Amendment. It would add language to the constitution saying only U.S. citizens who meet the state's voter qualifications may vote in state or local elections. Read the neutral fact sheet on Issue 1 Issue 2 The right to keep and bear arms It would rewrite Article 2, Section 5 of the constitution to say the right covers common defense, lawful hunting, recreational use and any other lawful purpose, and that it includes ammunition, firearm accessories and firearm components. Read the neutral fact sheet on Issue 2 Issue 3 Economic development districts It would let the legislature create economic development districts and set up programs, loans and grants that use public money for economic development. Read the neutral fact sheet on Issue 3 Issue 4 Up to $500 million in water bonds It would authorize the state to issue up to $500 million in general obligation bonds for water, waste disposal and pollution abatement projects. Read the neutral fact sheet on Issue 4

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture's Public Policy Center publishes the full 2026 Arkansas ballot issues voter guide, with each ballot title plus supporter and opponent views.

Arkansas local races

Your ballot will also include races that depend on where you live: state Senate and House seats, county offices, city councils and local measures. All 100 state House seats are up this year.

The fastest way to see yours is the sample ballot on VoterView. Your county clerk can also answer questions about local races and polling sites.

Arkansas voting questions

Am I registered to vote? Check on VoterView. It shows your status, your polling place and your sample ballot. The deadline to register for this election was Monday, Oct. 5. I missed the registration deadline. Can I still vote? Not in the Nov. 3 election. Arkansas does not allow voters to register on Election Day. You can still register for future elections. The deadline for the Dec. 1 runoff is Monday, Nov. 2. When and where can I vote early? Any registered voter can vote early. Early voting runs Monday, Oct. 19 through Monday, Nov. 2. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Early voting ends at 5 p.m. on Nov. 2. Each county picks its own early voting sites. Check with your county clerk for locations. What ID do I need? Arkansas requires photo ID to vote in person. The ID must show your name and photo, and it must be issued by the federal government, the state of Arkansas or an accredited college or university in Arkansas. If it has an expiration date, it cannot have expired more than four years before Election Day. Accepted IDs include: Arkansas driver's license or state ID card

Concealed handgun carry license

U.S. passport

U.S. military ID

Employee ID from the state or federal government

Student or employee ID from an accredited Arkansas college or university

Public assistance ID card

Free voter verification card from your county clerk What if I do not have ID at the polls? You can cast a provisional ballot. For it to count, bring an accepted photo ID to your county clerk or county election commission by noon Monday, Nov. 9. Can I vote absentee? Only if you meet one of the state's reasons. You qualify if you: Will be unavoidably absent from your polling site on Election Day

Cannot get to your polling site because of illness or physical disability

Are in the uniformed services or merchant marine, or are a spouse or dependent away because of that service

Are a U.S. citizen whose home is in Arkansas but who is temporarily living abroad Request an application from your county clerk or download it from the Secretary of State's absentee voting page. Your clerk must receive it by Oct. 27 if you mail or send it electronically, or by close of business Oct. 30 if you hand it in. Include a copy of your photo ID with your voted ballot. Mailed ballots must reach the clerk by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. Hand-delivered ballots are due by close of business Friday, Oct. 30. You cannot fax or email a ballot. When are the polls open on Election Day? 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. If you are in line when the polls close, you can still vote. Will there be a runoff? Possibly, for some county and city races. Those runoffs are Tuesday, Dec. 1.

More answers are on the Arkansas Secretary of State's voter page.

Missouri

Check your Missouri ballot

The Missouri Secretary of State's voter portal shows your polling place and sample ballot. Look up your Missouri ballot

Missouri races

Candidates are listed alphabetically by last name. State auditor is the only statewide office on the ballot. The 7th District covers southwest Missouri.

State auditor Vote for one Dustin Coffell Libertarian

Scott Fitzpatrick Republican, incumbent

Quentin Wilson Democrat 7th Congressional District Vote for one Eric Burlison Republican, incumbent

Kevin Craig Libertarian

Missi Hesketh Democrat

See every race on the Secretary of State's certified candidate list.

Missouri ballot measures

Five statewide measures are on the ballot. Four would amend the Missouri Constitution and one is a referendum on a law legislators passed.

Amendment 3 Abortion, gender transition care for minors Referred by legislators. It would repeal the abortion rights amendment voters approved in 2024. In its place, it would allow abortion in medical emergencies, for fetal anomalies and in cases of rape or incest up to 12 weeks. It would also let the legislature regulate abortion, require parental consent for minors and ban gender transition procedures for minors. Amendment 6 Initiative petition process Placed on the ballot by initiative petition. It would make the initiative and referendum process a fundamental right, bar the legislature from weakening it and require an 80% vote of legislators to change laws voters passed by initiative. Amendment 7 Show-Me Prosperity Fund Referred by legislators. It would create a permanent state endowment with the stated goal of replacing state taxes with investment earnings over time. Yearly spending from the fund would be capped at 3% of its average value over the prior five years. Amendment 8 County sheriffs Referred by legislators. It would write into the constitution that counties elect a sheriff every four years and that a sheriff can be removed only through a court action filed by the attorney general. Proposition A Congressional district map A referendum on the congressional map legislators passed in a 2025 special session. A yes vote approves the new map. A no vote keeps the districts drawn in 2022.

Read the official ballot titles and full text on the Secretary of State's 2026 ballot measures page.

Missouri voting questions

Can I vote before Election Day in Missouri? Yes. From Tuesday, Oct. 20 through 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, any registered voter can cast an absentee ballot in person without giving a reason. Your local election authority sets the location. Can I vote by mail in Missouri? Only with one of the reasons state law lists. They include: Being away from your voting jurisdiction on Election Day

Illness or disability

Religious belief or practice

Working as an election worker, first responder, health care worker or law enforcement officer

Being incarcerated while still eligible to vote

Taking part in the address confidentiality program Your election authority must receive your request by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21. Most mailed ballots must be notarized. The ballot must be back by 7 p.m. on Election Day. What ID do I need in Missouri? Missouri requires photo ID to vote in person. Accepted IDs are: Missouri driver's license or nondriver license that has not expired

U.S. military or veteran ID that has not expired

U.S. passport that has not expired

Another photo ID issued by the United States or Missouri that is current or expired after the most recent general election Without one, you can cast a provisional ballot. It counts if you return to your polling place with photo ID on Election Day or if your signature matches your voter record. When are Missouri polls open? 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you can still vote.

More answers are on the Missouri Secretary of State's how to vote page.

Oklahoma

Check your Oklahoma ballot

The OK Voter Portal shows your registration, your polling place and a sample ballot. You can also request an absentee ballot there. Open the OK Voter Portal

Oklahoma races

Candidates are listed alphabetically by last name. The 2nd District covers eastern Oklahoma.

U.S. Senate Open seat Kevin Hern Republican

Ron Meinhardt Independent

Curtis Stinnett Independent

N'Kiyla "Jasmine" Thomas Democrat

Sevier White Libertarian Governor Open seat Robert Brooks Independent

Orlando Bush Independent

Jerry Griffin Independent

Mike Mazzei Republican

Cyndi Munson Democrat Lieutenant governor Open seat Kelly Forbes Democrat

T.W. Shannon Republican Attorney general Open seat Nick Coffey Democrat

Jon Echols Republican Superintendent of public instruction Vote for one Robert Franklin Republican

Jennettie Marshall Democrat State treasurer Vote for one Cindy Byrd Republican

Kiefer Perry Libertarian Commissioner of labor Vote for one Kevin Dawson Democrat

Mike Hall Libertarian

Kevin West Republican Insurance commissioner Vote for one Craig MacIntyre Democrat

Bob Sullivan Republican Corporation commissioner Vote for one Brad Boles Republican

Rhonda Eastman Democrat 2nd Congressional District Vote for one Josh Brecheen Republican, incumbent

Ronnie Hopkins Independent

Brandon Wade Democrat

Your sample ballot on the OK Voter Portal shows your congressional district, judges up for retention and local races.

Oklahoma state questions

Two state questions are on the ballot. Legislators referred both.

SQ 845 Judicial Nominating Commission It would change how members of the commission that screens judicial candidates are chosen. Appointments would follow current congressional districts instead of 1967 boundaries, and party limits on the governor's appointees would be removed. SQ 847 Property tax assessment caps Starting in 2027, it would lower the yearly cap on increases in a property's taxable value from 5% to 4% for most property and from 3% to 1.75% for homesteads and agricultural land. It would also change valuation limits for seniors' homesteads.

Read the full ballot language on the State Election Board's state question page.

Oklahoma voting questions

When and where can I vote early in Oklahoma? Early voting runs Wednesday, Oct. 28 through Saturday, Oct. 31. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. You vote early in the county where you are registered. Find your site on the State Election Board's early voting list. Can I vote absentee in Oklahoma? Yes. Any registered voter can vote absentee without giving a reason. Request a ballot on the OK Voter Portal by 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19. A standard absentee ballot must be notarized. Mailed ballots must reach your county election board by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Hand-delivered ballots are due by close of business Monday, Nov. 2. More details are on the State Election Board's absentee voting page. What ID do I need in Oklahoma? Bring proof of identity. That can be a photo ID issued by the federal government, the state of Oklahoma or a federally recognized tribal government. It must expire after Election Day or have no expiration date. The free voter ID card your county election board mailed when you registered also works, even though it has no photo. Without ID, you can sign a sworn affidavit and cast a provisional ballot. It counts if your information matches your voter record. When are Oklahoma polls open? 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Election coverage from KUAF