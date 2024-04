Israeli settlers in the West Bank attacked Palestinian villages near the city of Ramallah over the weekend after the body of a 14-year-old Israeli shepherd was found a day after he went missing.

We speak with Dror Etkes, founder of Kerem Navot, an organization that monitors and researches Israeli land policy in the West Bank.

